Another ragging incident surfaces in Kerala college; student accuses seniors of ‘brutal assault’

A student of a government college here has made allegations of brutal ragging, claiming that he was targeted by senior students. Bins Jose, a first-year biotechnology student at Karyavattom Government College, alleged on Tuesday that he was assaulted, harassed, and threatened by a group of seven senior students on February 11 on the campus.
Sources said all the seven accused students were suspended till the completion of the investigation based on the findings of the college’s internal anti-ragging cell.
The shocking incident came to light in the wake of widespread public outcry in Kerala over the brutal physical assault on a junior nursing student at the Government Nursing College in Kottayam. Jose said he had lodged a complaint with the police and the college authorities on the day of the assault itself.
“The incident happened when my friend Abhishek and I were walking through the campus. Then a group of seniors stopped us and started beating me. My friend managed to run away from there and went to inform the principal,” he told the media here on Tuesday. The victim student accused the seniors of beating him with a bamboo pole and also using a belt.
“I was then taken to the unit room and locked up there. My shirt was removed, and they made me kneel. When I asked for water to drink, one of the senior students spat into a half glass of water and gave it,” Jose recalled the harrowing experience on the day. He also alleged that the senior students threatened him with dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident.