Hundred man Kohli helps India Crush Pakistan in Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer led India to a dominant six-wicket win over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy clash, virtually sealing Pakistan’s exit from the tournament.

Kohli smashed his 51st ODI century and became the fastest to reach 14,000 ODI runs, joining Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara in the elite club. He stitched a crucial 114-run stand with Iyer (56 off 67), ensuring India chased down 242 with ease, winning with 7.3 overs to spare.

India’s chase started aggressively with Shubman Gill (46) and Rohit Sharma (20) setting the tone. Earlier, India’s bowlers dismantled Pakistan for 241, with Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets. Hardik Pandya struck twice, while Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Harshit Rana chipped in.

Pakistan struggled to build momentum, playing too many dot balls. Babar Azam (23), Mohammad Rizwan (46), and Saud Shakeel (62) failed to accelerate, leading to their downfall. With this emphatic victory, India all but confirmed their spot in the semi-finals.