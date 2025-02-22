Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das appointed top aide to PM Modi

Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as principal secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das, IAS (Retired) (TN:80) as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister with effect from the date he assumes the office. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the Union Cabinet’s Appointments Committee Secretary Manisha Saxena said in a statement.

Das, a former IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre who has served as union revenue secretary and economic affairs secretary, will join the present principal secretary to the PM, Dr PK Mishra, in the high-profile post.