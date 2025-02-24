Trump defends mass deportations, says he is draining swamp

Washington, Feb 23: US President Donald Trump has defended the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals, saying his administration draining the swamp by sending home fraudsters, cheaters, globalists and deep state bureaucrats. Washington, Feb 23: US President Donald Trump has defended the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals, saying his administration draining the swamp by sending home fraudsters, cheaters, globalists and deep state bureaucrats.

Trump has made the mass deportation of undocumented migrants a key policy.

Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) outside Washington on Saturday, he said, “The fraudsters, liars, cheaters, globalists, and deep state bureaucrats are being sent packing.”

“Illegal alien criminals are being sent home. We’re draining the swamp and restoring government by the people,” he said.

According to a 2022 Pew Research Center report, unauthorized immigrants made up 3.3% of the total US population and 23% of the foreign-born population. Trump’s policies aim to significantly reduce these numbers through large-scale removals.

Trump has vowed to continue and expand the crackdown, making immigration enforcement a cornerstone of his administration. While his policies have drawn sharp criticism from human rights groups, they remain a rallying point for his conservative base.