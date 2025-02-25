Australia, SA promise run fest in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi, Feb 25: Australia and South Africa, two teams possessing plenty of batting firepower, will look to out muscle each other here on Tuesday and put one foot in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy.

Not many were giving a depleted Australia a chance in the tournament but their record-breaking chase against England in Lahore has once again shown their penchant for rising to the occasion in ICC events.

The dew played its part the other night in Lahore and could once again aid the chasing team in Rawalpindi.

Australia are bound to miss the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the tournament but at least in the opener, the audacious batting display compensated for their absence.