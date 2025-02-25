Pakistan coach to be sacked

Islamabad, Feb 25: The backlash due to the poor show in the Champions Trophy, including the humiliating defeat to India, hit the Pakistan team hard and its support staff led by former fast bowler Aaqib Javed is set to be overhauled. Pakistan lost to arch-rivals India by six wickets in Dubai on Sunday, after their 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener in Karachi on February 19. Islamabad, Feb 25: The backlash due to the poor show in the Champions Trophy, including the humiliating defeat to India, hit the Pakistan team hard and its support staff led by former fast bowler Aaqib Javed is set to be overhauled. Pakistan lost to arch-rivals India by six wickets in Dubai on Sunday, after their 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener in Karachi on February 19.

Reports say that Aaqib will be relieved of his duties as interim head coach after the Champions Trophy.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had appointed Aaqib as interim head coach first of the white ball team late last year after the resignation of Gary Kirsten. Aaqib was later asked to take over as interim red-ball coach also for the series in South Africa and against the West Indies at home after Australian Jason Gillispie left.