Centre to help children, youth fight internet addiction to be set up at AIIMS Delhi

A first-of-its-kind centre in the country to help children and youth fight internet and technology addiction will be set up at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently approved the proposal to set up the Centre for Advanced Research on Addictive Behaviours (CAR-AB) related to excessive and problematic use of technology.
“Excessive and problematic use of technology has been recognised as a major public health problem,” said Yatan Pal Singh Balhara, Faculty in-charge of the Behavioral Addictions Clinic (BAC) at AIIMS, Delhi who is leading this project.
The Economic Survey of India (2024-25) has linked the increase in mental health issues in children and adolescents to overuse of the internet and highlighted the urgent need for school and family-level interventions to keep children and adolescents away from the internet to improve their mental well-being, Dr Balhara said.