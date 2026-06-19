Mekedatu will benefit TN farmers more than Karnataka: CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru, June 19:

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday defended the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, asserting that it would benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka and reiterating that the state remained committed to releasing 177 TMC of Cauvery water to the neighbouring state as mandated by the Supreme Court.

Responding to Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar’s address to the state assembly calling for halting Karnataka’s attempt to build the Mekedatu dam on the river Cauvery, Shivakumar clarified that the Mekedatu proposal is intended primarily to ensure drinking water security for Bengaluru and to regulate water releases downstream during times of distress.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to reject the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River.

The project aims to provide drinking water to Bengaluru city. It involves constructing a dam on the Cauvery River near its confluence with the Arkavathi River in the Ramanagara district at Kanakapura, the home town of Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar. It includes a power station designed to generate 400 MW of renewable hydroelectricity.

Speaking to reporters here, Karnataka Chief Minister said, “Mekedatu (project) is not close to my heart. It is the heart of the entire South India. Mekedatu is a project that will help Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka”.

“We are committed to releasing 177 TMC of water, as ordered by the Supreme Court. We have to protect Tamil Nadu’s farmers,” he added.

Stressing that it is only a balancing reservoir, the chief minister said “not even a bucket of water” will be used for irrigation, except for Bengaluru’s drinking water needs.

The chief minister said the project would not affect Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water and argued that the reservoir would help ensure timely releases to the downstream state.

Shivakumar said the entire Tamil Nadu politics has revolved around Cauvery for the past 40 to 50 years.

“See, for the entire Tamil Nadu political establishment, this (Cauvery water sharing dispute) has been a political agenda for the last 40–50 years. I do not want to interfere in their politics,” he said and underlined that the Mekedatu project was before the court, which has already given directions.

Shivakumar said the judgment has benefited both states.

“At any cost, it is our bounden duty to release 177 TMC of water to them. Last year, more than 400 TMC of water flowed into the sea. Who is responsible for that?” he asked.

Stressing that Karnataka had not opposed dams constructed by Tamil Nadu within its territory, Shivakumar said the Mekedatu project would generate hydroelectric power in addition to meeting Bengaluru’s drinking water requirements.

“We are not seeking any financial assistance or anything of that sort. Only the power sector will benefit. We can generate 400 MW of power. That is the major benefit for Karnataka. Apart from drinking water, it is a project that helps Tamil Nadu first and then Karnataka,” he said.

The chief minister said he was open to discussions with Tamil Nadu on the issue at any time and maintained that the project was in the interests of both states.

“Of course, I am ready to sit and talk to them any time. I have no objection. Whether it is Tamil Nadu or Karnataka, we are all Indians. We all depend on the same river and the same water. Cauvery water is needed for agriculture, drinking, animals, birds, industries and everyone,” he said.