Director Shankar’s son Arjith makes debut with ‘Lover Boy’

Passion Studios and KVN Productions have announced their new film Lover Boy, marking the acting debut of Arjith Shankar, son of filmmaker S Shankar.

The film, directed by debutant Ashok, features Krithi Shetty as the female lead and was launched with a pooja ceremony in Chennai in the presence of several prominent film personalities.

The makers said the project focuses on introducing fresh talent while delivering a youthful and engaging entertainer, continuing the production houses’ tradition of backing new voices in cinema.