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ENTERTAINMENT

Director Shankar’s son Arjith makes debut with ‘Lover Boy’

NT BureauBy No Comments
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Passion Studios and KVN Productions have announced their new film Lover Boy, marking the acting debut of Arjith Shankar, son of filmmaker S Shankar.

The film, directed by debutant Ashok, features Krithi Shetty as the female lead and was launched with a pooja ceremony in Chennai in the presence of several prominent film personalities.

The makers said the project focuses on introducing fresh talent while delivering a youthful and engaging entertainer, continuing the production houses’ tradition of backing new voices in cinema.

 

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