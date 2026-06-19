Khushbu elated at Double Occupancy’s success

At the “Double Occupancy” thanksgiving meet held in Saligramam, Chennai, actor Khushbu Sundar said, “In a time when many prefer OTT, audiences coming to theatres and enjoying the film is the biggest recognition for us.”

Directed by Ashwin Kandasamy, the fantasy romantic comedy has been running successfully in theatres since June 12. Khushbu also revealed that talks are underway to remake the film in Hindi.

She emphasized that their goal is to ensure audiences feel satisfied and happy after spending their hard-earned money on the film.