I want to act in more Tamil films: Samantha 

‘I want to act in many more Tamil films,’ said Samantha at the Chennai press meet of “Engal Thangam”, expressing her strong bond with Tamil cinema and heartfelt thanks to her fans for their continued support.

Directed by P.V. Nandini Reddy and produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha, and Himank Reddy, the film—taglined “This GOLD is BLOODY BOLD”—is set for a worldwide release today.

Blending action, emotions, and family drama, Engal Thangam presents Samantha in a bold new avatar, building strong buzz ahead of its release.