Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram team up for a biggie

A star-studded festive entertainer is set for Sankranthi 2027 as Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram join hands with director Anil Ravipudi for #VenkyAnil5 and #NkrAR2. The film is produced by Shine Screens and presented by Suresh Productions and Zee Studios.

The film features Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty as the female leads and was launched with a grand muhurtham ceremony attended by leading industry personalities.

Promising to be a fun-filled Sankranthi entertainer in Anil Ravipudi’s style, the film has already generated strong buzz. Music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with Sameer Reddy handling cinematography and Tammiraju editing. Shooting is expected to begin soon.