Even tough days become valuable lessons: Shruti Haasan 

“Even the tough days become valuable lessons,” said Shruti Haasan, highlighting the importance of passion and perseverance while speaking at the Rugby Premier League Season 2 event in Hyderabad.

The actor-singer captivated the audience with her performances, including the National Anthem, the league anthem, and her popular track Sanchari. Drawing parallels between sports and life, she emphasized that challenges are inevitable, but true passion transforms them into growth opportunities.

Shruti also praised the Rugby Premier League for supporting talent, noting that with the right backing, recognition, and training, athletes across India can achieve their dreams.