Keerthy Suresh starrer Sathyavan Savithiri from July 24

Director Praveen S Vijay’s courtroom drama ‘Sathyavan Savithiri’, featuring actors Keerthy Suresh and director Mysskin in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on July 24, its makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, apart from Keerthy Suresh, will also feature Heartbeat Charukesh, Balasaravanan, Madhusudhanan, Shilpa Manjunath, R Sundararajan, Brigida, Mala Parvathi, A Venkatesh and others in pivotal roles.

Sources say that shooting for the film has been wrapped and that post production work is currently on at a brisk pace.

Produced jointly by Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions, the film has cinematography by Arul Vincent and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Prasanna G K.

