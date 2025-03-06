Forcing a language will create conflict: CM Stalin

Chennai, March 6: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has strongly opposed the imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit, stating that “Mother tongue is like a beehive; putting a hand in it is dangerous. Forcing a language will only create animosity.”

In a letter addressing the issue of language imposition, Stalin expressed concerns over the systematic destruction of Indian languages due to the forced imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit. He emphasized that Tamil Nadu has protected its language and culture at all costs, warning that if such policies continue, future generations might lose their mother tongue and be forced to accept dominant languages as the norm.

Stalin reiterated that the Dravidian movement has always stood against language imposition. He cautioned that forcing a language upon people would lead to resentment and disrupt national unity. While February 21 is observed as International Mother Language Day, he stressed that every day should be a day to celebrate and protect one’s mother tongue.

He also pointed out that Tamil Nadu respects all languages and opposes linguistic dominance, adding that North Indian states have already suffered the loss of their native languages due to Hindi imposition. Tamil Nadu’s language policy is rooted in science and inclusivity, he asserted.

Stalin further questioned why the languages printed on Indian currency notes are not declared as official languages of the country. He challenged the ruling BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking, “If they truly care for Tamil, why not make it an official administrative language, given its status as a classical language?”

His statement reinforces Tamil Nadu’s long-standing opposition to language imposition and its commitment to preserving linguistic equality and cultural identity.