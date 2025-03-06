Tuticorin double murder: Police shoot, arrest fugitive

Tuticorin, Mar 6: In a dramatic turn of events, police shot and arrested a suspect, Muneeswaran, who was wanted in connection with the double murder of a mother and daughter in Melanambipuram, Thoothukudi.

The case began when Seethalakshmi (75) and her daughter Ramajayanthi (45) were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home near Ettayapuram. Investigators also discovered that 15 sovereigns of gold jewelry were missing. A police team, led by DIG Santhosh Hadimani, launched a probe and identified Muneeswaran as a prime suspect.

When police attempted to arrest him, Muneeswaran allegedly attacked Sub-Inspector Muthuraj with a sickle and tried to flee. In response, the police opened fire in self-defense, injuring him in the right leg.

Both Muneeswaran and SI Muthuraj were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. The incident has caused a stir in the region, with police continuing their investigation into the case.