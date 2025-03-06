ED raids Senthil Balaji’s close aides in Chennai, Karur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Chennai and Karur, targeting associates of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji. The raids were led by officials from Kerala, assisted by security personnel from Kerala and Telangana.

In Karur, searches were carried out at the residence of Shankar, a close associate of Senthil Balaji, along with two others. ED officials also raided the house of Karthik, owner of Sakthi Mess in Kothai Nagar, Karur, and Mani, owner of Kongu Mess in Rayanoor.

Simultaneously, multiple locations in Chennai were also raided by ED officials as part of the investigation. The authorities are looking into possible financial irregularities and undisclosed transactions linked to the minister’s associates.