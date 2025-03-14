Taiwan says tougher measures needed Chinese spying

Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te said Thursday tougher measures are needed to counter stepped-up Chinese infiltration, spying and other efforts to weaken the island’s defences.

Lai cited a range of recent incidents involving China that fall into a “gray area” of psychological warfare short of open armed conflict.

Beijing’s efforts to “subvert, obtain secrets, lure members of the armed forces and influence public opinion to lose confidence in our national defence require that we step up our legal safeguards to prevent and detect such incidents,” Lai said at a news conference.

Lai’s Democratic Progressive Party favours the island’s continued de-facto independence from Beijing. China has refused almost all official contact with the DPP since Lai’s predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, was elected eight years ago.