Trump says Ireland cheats US

Martin countered by noting Ireland’s contributions to the US.

It was Trump’s first Oval Office meeting with a foreign leader since his recent sit-down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which morphed into a shouting match as they jousted over ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The session ended with Zelenskyy being asked to leave the White House.

Martin, who offered only gentle pushback to some of Trump’s comments, returned to the White House in the evening and presented Trump with a bowl of shamrocks at an early St Patrick’s Day celebration. The duo also attended an annual luncheon at the Capitol.

The president’s banter during the Oval Office meeting also touched on Vice President JD Vance’s shamrock-themed socks and Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell’s recent move to Ireland.

The Republican president has been sparring with US allies and adversaries alike over trade, slapping double-digit tariffs on imports from countries from Canada to China and in between. During the appearance with Martin, Trump repeated his claim that the European Union was created just to stick it to the US.

Asked if Ireland, a member of the EU, was taking advantage, too, Trump said, “of course they are. I have great respect for Ireland and what they did and they should have done just what they did, but the United States shouldn’t have let it happen.” He was referring to the concentration of US pharmaceutical companies in Ireland, due to the country’s tax policies.