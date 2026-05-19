Five dead, including gunmen, in hate crime at San Diego mosque

San Dieg, May 19:

A tragic shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego in California has left at least five people dead, including the two suspected gunmen, in what authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime.

According to police, two teenage suspects opened fire outside the mosque on Monday, killing three adult men, including a security guard, before later dying from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The attack unfolded around late morning, triggering an immediate and heavy police response. Officers arriving at the scene found multiple victims outside the mosque, while the suspects were later discovered dead in a nearby vehicle.

Authorities revealed that one suspect had been reported missing earlier in the day by his mother, who warned police he might be armed and suicidal after taking firearms from home.