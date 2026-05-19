Russia launches new aerial strikes on Ukraine

Moscow, May 19:

Russia launched a large overnight drone and missile assault on Ukraine, striking eight regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday.

Officials reported more than two dozen civilians injured, including three children, with the central region and city of Dnipro suffering the heaviest impact. The attack involved 524 drones and 22 ballistic and cruise missiles.

The strikes mark a continued escalation in long-range warfare following a brief May ceasefire period that failed to slow hostilities. Both Russia and Ukraine have intensified deep strikes in recent weeks, with Ukraine targeting Russian oil and infrastructure sites and Russia carrying out repeated large-scale aerial bombardments.

Ukraine also reported progress in its domestic weapons development, announcing its first glide bomb designed to strike fortified positions behind front lines. Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s expanding long-range capabilities are reshaping perceptions of the war and increasing pressure on Russia.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it targeted Ukrainian military-linked infrastructure, including energy and transport facilities. Separately, Ukraine’s navy said a Russian drone struck a Chinese-owned cargo ship near Odesa, though no casualties were confirmed.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, there is still no clear path toward a peace agreement as both sides continue escalating strikes across greater distances.