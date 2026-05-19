IED blast kills three in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, May 19:

A roadside improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Wana town, South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed three people, including tribal chief Malik Tariq of the Ahmadzai tribe, and injured four others.

Police said the explosion occurred near Gulshan Plaza in a busy marketplace when Tariq’s vehicle passed through the area, causing panic and forcing shops to close.

The injured were taken to Wana Headquarters Hospital, and authorities cordoned off the site to begin an investigation. In a separate incident in Bajaur district, six members of a family were injured in a suspected drone strike on a house and were hospitalized in Khar.

No group has claimed responsibility for either attack. However, Pakistani authorities have previously blamed the banned militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan for similar violence in the region following the collapse of a ceasefire in 2022.