Nepal party protests PM’s absence

Kathmandu, May 19:

Members of Nepal’s Shram Sanskriti Party protested in the House of Representatives on Monday, criticising Prime Minister Balendra Shah for his absence during key parliamentary discussions.

Led by party leader Harka Sampang, lawmakers held placards and pamphlets demanding that the Prime Minister be accountable to Parliament and personally respond to lawmakers’ questions on government policies and programmes.

The protest took place during a debate on the government’s annual agenda, with opposition parties arguing that the Prime Minister should not avoid direct scrutiny.

Similar concerns had previously led to a boycott of Parliament on May 14, when opposition lawmakers walked out after the Finance Minister answered questions on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The issue has intensified political tensions, with even ruling party members reportedly expressing dissatisfaction inside the House.