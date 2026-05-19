Soundarya Rajinikanth leads welfare aid distribution in Nagercoil

A welfare assistance programme for differently-abled persons and women was organised in Nagercoil on May 15 at the Anantha Marriage Hall. The initiative, held under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme of Apex Laboratories, was led by filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth.

The event was jointly coordinated by Nagercoil Round Table 176 and Nagercoil Ladies Circle 196, with film producer Magesh Raj Pasilian attending as the special guest. As part of the programme, 27 artificial limbs manufactured by Sree Balaji Orthotics were distributed free of cost to differently-abled beneficiaries, while five women were provided with electric autos to support their livelihood.

The initiative, implemented at an estimated cost of ₹30 lakh, aimed at promoting social welfare and empowering women economically. Soundarya Rajinikanth personally handed over the assistance and conveyed her wishes to the beneficiaries.