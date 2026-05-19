Pak forces kill 35 Balochistan-based terrorists

Islamabad May 19:

Security forces in Balochistan have killed 35 members of armed groups and arrested three senior commanders during a four-day intelligence-based operation in the Mangla Zarghoon Gar area near Quetta, according to the provincial government.

Officials said the operation, which began on May 13, targeted militant camps and hideouts and was carried out in response to recent violence across the region.

The announcement followed a series of security incidents, including rocket attacks in Quetta, the destruction of a bridge in Mastung, and arson targeting trucks transporting goods from Iran.

Authorities have since imposed Section 144 across the province, banning weapons display, gatherings of more than four people, pillion riding, tinted windows, and face coverings to maintain order.

Security forces remain on high alert, while Pakistan Railways has temporarily suspended train services from Balochistan due to security concerns.