UN chief announces new ‘UN80 Initiative’

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has announced a new initiative aimed at improving efficiencies at the 80-year-old world organisation and making it more cost-effective, as he voiced concern over shrinking resources and liquidity crisis amid an environment of “uncertainty and unpredictability”.

The ‘UN80 Initiative’ will come up with proposals in areas of rapidly identifying efficiencies and improvements in the way the UN works; thoroughly reviewing implementation of all mandates given to the UN by member states, which have significantly increased in recent years and a strategic review of deeper, more structural changes and programme realignment in the UN system.

“Our world is facing challenges on every front. Since the United Nations reflects that world in all its aspects, we feel it in all our work. These are times of intense uncertainty and unpredictability,” Guterres said here on Wednesday in his remarks to announce the initiative.