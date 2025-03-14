UN chief announces new ‘UN80 Initiative’

United Nations, Mar 14: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has announced a new initiative aimed at improving efficiencies at the 80-year-old world organisation and making it more cost-effective, as he voiced concern over shrinking resources and liquidity crisis amid an environment of “uncertainty and unpredictability”.
The ‘UN80 Initiative’ will come up with proposals in areas of rapidly identifying efficiencies and improvements in the way the UN works; thoroughly reviewing implementation of all mandates given to the UN by member states, which have significantly increased in recent years and a strategic review of deeper, more structural changes and programme realignment in the UN system.
“Our world is facing challenges on every front. Since the United Nations reflects that world in all its aspects, we feel it in all our work. These are times of intense uncertainty and unpredictability,” Guterres said here on Wednesday in his remarks to announce the initiative.
Guterres has appointed a dedicated internal task force led by Under-Secretary-General Guy Ryder – and composed of principals representing the entire UN system.
Voicing concern that the world body’s “resources are shrinking across the board – and they have been for a long time,” Guterres said that for at least the past seven years, the United Nations has faced a liquidity crisis because not all Member States pay in full, and many also do not pay on time.
Guterres stressed that it is essential that an organisational system as complex and crucial as the United Nations subjects itself to “rigorous and regular scrutiny to assess its fitness for purpose in carrying out its goals efficiently.
“And this 80th anniversary year of the United Nations is a prime moment to expand all our efforts, recognizing the need for even greater urgency and ambition,” the UN chief said.