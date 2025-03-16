AR Rahman Admitted to Hospital After Chest Pain; Undergoing Medical Evaluation

Renowned music composer A.R. Rahman has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after experiencing chest pain. Reports indicate that he is currently in the ICU, with a team of doctors closely monitoring his condition. An angiogram is set to be performed, based on which further treatment will be decided.

Rahman, popularly known as the Mozart of Madras, began his illustrious career with Roja and has since become a global music icon. He is the recipient of six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe. In 2010, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award.

Fans and well-wishers are hoping for his speedy recovery as the music maestro undergoes medical evaluation.