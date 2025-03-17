AI could predict true biological age from 5 drops of blood

Using just five drops of blood, this new method analyses 22 key steroids and their interactions to provide a more precise health assessment. The team’s breakthrough study, published in Science Advances, offers a potential step forward in personalised health management, allowing for earlier detection of age-related health risks and tailored interventions.

“Our bodies rely on hormones to maintain homeostasis, so we thought, why not use these as key indicators of aging?” said Dr Qiuyi Wang, co-first author of the study. To test this idea, the research team focused on steroid hormones, which play a crucial role in metabolism, immune function, and stress response.