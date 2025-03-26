New eye drops slow vision loss in animals: Study

The eye drops contain a small fragment derived from a protein made by the body and found in the eye, known as pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF). PEDF helps preserve cells in the eye’s retina.

A report on the study is published in Communications Medicine. “While not a cure, this study shows that PEDF-based eye drops can slow progression of a variety of degenerative retinal diseases in animals, including various types of retinitis pigmentosa and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD),” said Patricia Becerra, Ph.D., chief of NIH’s Section on Protein Structure and Function at the National Eye Institute and senior author of the study.