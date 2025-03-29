Myanmar quake: Over thousand killed, several missing

Day after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, rescuers have been working tirelessly through the rubble with their bare hands, frantically searching for survivors in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city and the epicentre of the quake. Over 1,000 people have been killed, according to the Burmese state media, with a US agency warning that the toll could exceed 10,000.

The quake was so powerful that even Bangkok, located 900 kilometres away, felt its impact, causing the collapse of several iconic structures and bridges.

Strong tremors were also felt in parts of India, including Meghalaya and Manipur, as well as in Bangladesh, particularly in Dhaka and Chattogram, and in China.

Myanmar’s state media on Friday announced that the death toll has jumped to 1,002 while 2,376 have been injured after yesterday’s earthquake.

Harrowing details of the devastation are emerging as survivors recount their tales of horror from yesterday’s incident. One survivor from Myanmar told the BBC how he was pulled out of the rubble after the earthquake struck while he was in the washroom. As he and others rushed for shelter in another building, another earthquake hit, causing that building to collapse as well. He said his grandmother, aunt, and uncles are still missing, adding that their chances of survival are zero.

After PM Modi declared that India is ready to offer assistance, India sent 15 tonnes of relief materials, including solar lamps, food packets and kitchen sets, to Myanmar on an IAF C 130 J aircraft.