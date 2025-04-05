Delhi Capitals all-round show breaks Chepauk jinx, defeats CSK by 25 runs

Delhi Capitals’ juggernaut continued unabated in the ongoing IPL as they rode on KL Rahul’s exemplary batting and some disciplined bowling to register their third successive win in the ongoing IPL with a 25-run victory over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. This was DC’s first win at Chepauk in 15 years, even as CSK’s struggles continued this season.

Batting first, DC posted 183 for six after Rahul mixed his trademark elegance with brute force during a 51-ball 77. However, CSK were stopped at 158 for five in their allotted 20 overs, much to the disappointment of their home crowd that had flocked to the venue to pack the stands. Vijay Shankar top-scored for CSK with 69 off 54 balls.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni scored 30 not out off 26 balls. Social media was abuzz with memes trolling Dhoni for his defensive and Slow knock. A few even wrote Dhoni must Retire pacing way for some youngsters.