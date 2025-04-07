LPG prices to rise by Rs 50 per cylinder

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on said that the prices of LPG gas cylinders will be hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder.

The domestic LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 550 per piece for Ujjwala beneficiaries, and Rs 853 apiece for non-Ujjwala beneficiaries.

The LPG price hike will be reviewed every 15 days and altered based on international prices, the minister further said.

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin has opposed the rise in cooking gas prices.

He said the hike is unfair and hurts common people. He also accused the BJP of a trick—raising prices high and then cutting them before elections.