Grenade thrown at BJP leader’s residence in Punjab’

Unidentified attackers threw a grenade at former Punjab minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoranjan Kalia’s residence in Jalandhar around 1am on Tuesday, damaging a glass partition at the entrance and a car and motorcycle parked there. Kalia and his family were home when it was attacked. No one was hurt in the attack.

This was the first such attack on a politician’s residence in Punjab after a series of grenade attacks on police stations. In March, a grenade was hurled at YouTuber Rozer Sandhu in Jalandhar’s Raipur Rasoolpur village.

Police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa, who was among the top police officers who rushed to the scene, said they have begun the process of registering a First Information Report. She added that an investigation has started. “We received information about the blast around 1am, following which senior officers rushed to the spot. We cordoned off the whole area and the CCTV footage [of the attack scene] was under examination,” she said.

She added that the forensic teams were carrying out an investigation at the spot and would submit their report. “We have enhanced security at key sensitive points, including bus stands and railway stations.”