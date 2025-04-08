Sex assault remarks: Karnataka Home Minister apologises

His comment that such incidents occur in big cities followed an outage over a video showing a man groping a woman on a street in Bengaluru – drawing criticism from the opposition BJP.

Parameshwara claimed that his statement was misunderstood, and he didn’t want it to be twisted further.

“I want to clarify that the statement I made yesterday wasn’t understood properly, I am someone who has always had a lot of concern for the safety of women. I have ensured that Nirbhaya funds are utilised well for the safety of women. I don’t want my statement to be twisted. If any woman has been hurt, I express my regret and apologise,” he said.

The video at the centre of the controversy is CCTV footage from the BTM Layout neighbourhood. The viral clip showed a man following two women in an alley and groping one of them. He fled when the second woman tried to defend her.

The police filed a case for assault and sexual harassment after the video went viral. The woman has not lodged any complaint.

Commenting on the incident, Parameshwara, the minister in-charge of law and order in Karnataka, said yesterday he has been pressing the city police to improve patrolling.