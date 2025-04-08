IPL 2025: PBKS to take on CSK today

In Match 22 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host out-of-sorts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the new PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday (April 8). PBKS vs CSK match is the second match of the day. In Match 22 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host out-of-sorts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the new PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday (April 8). PBKS vs CSK match is the second match of the day.

When the two teams take the field on Tuesday, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni, not for a good reasons though, as the beloved ‘Thala’ has been facing criticism from almost everyone.

The distinct lack of firepower in Dhoni’s death overs batting is a sensitive area that Super Kings need to address. In one of their worst starts to an IPL season, CSK have now completed a hat-trick of defeats, all while chasing.

While Punjab Kings lost their previous game against Rajasthan Royals at home but on current form as well as on paper, Shreyas Iyer’s side looks more well-rounded than CSK who are grappling with combination problems.

Dhoni’s presence at the back-end, which once was considered a boon, is turning out into a bane for the ‘Yellow Brigade’. But such is the aura of the man playing his 18th IPL season (only one apart from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma), that no one in the CSK ranks can probably walk up to the man and show him the mirror.