AIADMK members don black shirts to Assembly

:AIADMK MLAs on Tuesday wore black shirts to the Tamil Nadu
According to a Thanthi TV report, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the Speaker of refusing to let them raise issues in the House.
The black shirt-protest comes after Monday’s walkout by AlADMK members after the Speaker reportedly refused to let them speak on a particular issue.
Meanwhile, a few AIADMK MLAs who held placards inside the Assembly were suspended for the rest of the day yesterday.
The legislators were locked in an argument with Speaker M Appavu and when permission was not granted for them to raise the Tasmac case issue, they started raising slogans.
Following this, the Speaker ordered the eviction of MLAs who displayed sheets printed with messages relating to the Tasmac case. Along with them, AIADMK MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami also staged a walkout.