AIADMK members don black shirts to Assembly

: AIADMK MLAs on Tuesday wore black shirts to the Tamil Nadu

Assembly in protest, alleging they were not allowed to speak during proceedings.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the Speaker of refusing to let them raise issues in the House.

The black shirt-protest comes after Monday’s walkout by AlADMK members after the Speaker reportedly refused to let them speak on a particular issue.

Meanwhile, a few AIADMK MLAs who held placards inside the Assembly were suspended for the rest of the day yesterday.