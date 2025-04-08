Pawan Kalyan’s son injured in Singapore school fire

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar, sustained injuries in a fire accident at his school in Singapore, Jana Sena party said.

The incident caused burns to Mark’s hands and legs, while smoke inhalation also affected his lungs and he is currently receiving treatment in a hospital there, Janasena Party said in a press release.

“I promised the villagers in Kuridi near Araku Valley that I would visit them as per the schedule, and I am committed to completing the tour,” Mr Kalyan said in the press release.

He noted that after finalising development program arrangements in the tribal area, he would leave for Singapore immediately.

Further health bulletins on his son are awaited, said the release.