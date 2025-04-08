“No CBI inquiry into teacher posts”: SC

The Supreme Court has said there will be no CBI inquiry into the Bengal government’s creation of extra posts to accommodate the estimated 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff sacked from the state’s School Service Commission after the court voided the selection process.

A Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna-led bench overruled the Calcutta High Court, pointing out courts are barred from investigating cabinet decisions and that the order was incorrect. The court was hearing a petition from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government challenging that High Court order.

Last week the Supreme Court ruled the West Bengal School Service Commission’s selection processes were “vitiated by manipulation and fraud” and had tainted its legitimacy.