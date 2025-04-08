“No CBI inquiry into teacher posts”: SC

A Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna-led bench overruled the Calcutta High Court, pointing out courts are barred from investigating cabinet decisions and that the order was incorrect. The court was hearing a petition from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government challenging that High Court order.
Last week the Supreme Court ruled the West Bengal School Service Commission’s selection processes were “vitiated by manipulation and fraud” and had tainted its legitimacy.
The court, however, said verification of that sort is difficult given “the scale of camouflage at each stage” and ruled, “… the entire selection process was intentionally compromised…”
A furious Ms Banerjee – who must also prep her Trinamool Congress for what will certainly be a high-tension, high-stakes, and hostile campaign for next year’s Assembly election – had responded sharply to the Supreme Court setback, vowing to protect the ‘deserving’ teachers.