Supreme Court’s landmark verdict on Governor’s powers

A maximum period of one month will be granted in case the Governor wants to withhold assent to the Bill and reserve it for consideration by the President with aid and advice of council of ministers.
The Bill has to receive the Governor’s assent within a month in case it is to be presented after re-consideration by state Assembly.
The top court further ruled that any exercise of discretion by the Governor under Article 200 of the Constitution is amenable to judicial review.
The timelines are part of a Supreme Court ruling that the Governor cannot reserve Bills for the President after withholding assent. The court said Governor Ravi did not act in “good faith”.
The Governor, the Bench said, should have cleared the Bills when they were re-presented to him after being passed by the Assembly again.
The court clarified that it is “in no way undermining the Governor’s powers”. “All actions of the Governor must align with the principle of parliamentary democracy,” the Bench said.
In brief remarks to the state Assembly this afternoon the Chief Minister said, “The Supreme Court has granted assent to all bills we passed and (to which) the Governor had refused assent.”
“This is a big victory not just for Tamil Nadu but all Indian states…” the DMK leader said, referring to similar disputes between non-BJP states and their Governors, who are appointed by the centre.