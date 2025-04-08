Stir to go on till demands met, farmer leaders to attend May 4 talks with Centre: Dallewal

He said farmer leaders would take part in the proposed May 4 talks with representatives of the Centre as they did not want to allow the government to make the excuse that the farmers did not attend the meeting. “We will attend the meeting and we will strongly put forth our demands.”

Dallewal, who ended his indefinite hunger strike on Sunday after 130 days, said their next course of action will be decided by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) in a meeting. He is a senior leader of a joint forum of these two outfits.