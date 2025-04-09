26/11 accused Rana flown to India on special plane

Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being brought to India in a special plane after he exhausted his legal options in the US, sources have said. The plane would need refuelling and is expected to touch down tonight or early tomorrow.

This comes after the US Supreme Court rejected Rana’s petition, requesting a stay on his extradition to India. “The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied,” the Supreme Court order on Monday said.

The US Supreme Court had denied a similar request in March. Rana had earlier told the US court that he was suffering from an abdominal aortic aneurysm at immediate risk of rupture, Parkinson’s disease with cognitive decline, and a mass suggestive of bladder cancer. He had said he would not survive long enough to be tried in India. He had also alleged that he would be targeted in India due to national, religious, and cultural animosity.