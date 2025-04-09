NEET opposition is Stalin’s political drama: Annamalai

Chennai, Apr 9:

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai has strongly criticized Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, calling his opposition to NEET a “selfish political drama.” He also announced that the BJP would not participate in the all-party meeting convened by the state government on the NEET issue.

Annamalai stated that since the introduction of NEET, students from ordinary backgrounds and government schools in Tamil Nadu have gained access to medical education. He accused the DMK of opposing NEET solely to protect the financial interests of private medical colleges run by its party members.

Referring to former DMK minister Arcot Veerasamy, he alleged that even DMK leaders had openly admitted to money playing a role in medical college admissions. “Despite this, CM Stalin continues to stage dramas under the guise of opposing NEET and misleading the public,” Annamalai said.