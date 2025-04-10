National Conference to file writ petition in SC against Waqf Amendment Act

“On the direction of President Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference will file a writ petition in the Supreme Court. This legal battle will now be fought there,” Sadiq told reporters outside J&K Assembly af

ter the House was adjourned sine die late this afternoon.

He said the NC believes that this Act represents a constitutionally “alarming interference” in the religious affairs of the Muslim community.

“It (the Act) violates fundamental constitutional protections under Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, and 300A, and it is a direct attack on the religious freedom, equality, and property rights of Muslims across the country,” the NC leader said.