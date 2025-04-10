Study links poor oral health with body pain, migraines in women

The study, which focussed on women, identified specific oral microbes correlated with certain pain conditions. It also suggested a potential relationship between the oral microbiome and the nervous system.

The research examined associations between self-reported oral health, the oral microbiome, and various pain presentations in a group of 67 women from New Zealand with and without fibromyalgia — a chronic condition characterised by widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, and sleep disturbances.

The results, published in the journal Frontiers in Pain Research, showed that lower oral health was a statistically significant predictor of frequent and chronic migraine.