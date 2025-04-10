RCB ready for home game against Delhi Capitals

The hosts will be a confident group as star batter Virat Kohli made a return to run-making ways after an all too brief blip. Without being spectacular, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have given RCB control over their rivals in the Power Plays.

The Capitals have three wins from as many matches, and the Royal Challengers bagged three victories from four games. That record testifies their wonderful shapeshifting ability according to opponents and conditions.

Bengaluru, Apr 10: An intriguing battle is on the cards when fearless Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals clash in an IPL match, where the outcome will be governed by a clutch of exciting personal match-ups, in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Kohli’s battle with Starc in the Power Play will have a massive influence on RCB’s initial charge. Kohli will come up against Kuldeep (6 wickets at an economy of 6) if he bats a bit deeper, and it will be an interesting battle.

Kohli is a much-evolved batter in T20s after shedding his reticence to play lofted and sweep shots against spinners.

It has allowed him to bat with more liberty against slow bowlers, and Kuldeep’s endless bag of tricks will challenge the senior pro, especially the one the slides away from the right-hander.

Here, in-form RCB skipper Rajat Patidar too will have a big role to play as he is a superb player of spin, and, in that context, DC will hope for a heavier contribution from left-arm spinner Axar Patel.