India clears biggest-ever fighter jet deal: 26 Rafale Marine jets for Navy approved

The deal, worth over Rs 63,000 crore, will be executed under a government-to-government agreement with France, government sources told ANI.

The contract will include 22 single-seater and four twin-seater Rafale Marine jets. It also comprises a comprehensive package for fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous manufacturing components under offset obligations.

Deliveries of the Rafale M jets are expected to begin approximately five years after the deal is signed. These fighters will be deployed on INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, and will complement the Navy’s existing MiG-29K fleet. The Indian Air Force (IAF) already operates 36 Rafale jets at its bases in Ambala and Hashimara.