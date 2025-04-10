Gujarat Woman Kills Infant For ‘Constantly Crying’, Throws Him Into Tank: Cops

Karishma Baghel claimed last Saturday that her three-month-old son Khayal was nowhere to be found, said DB Basiya, inspector of Meghaninagar police station. Her husband Dilip then lodged a police complaint.

After a search, police found the body of the baby in the water tank of their house at Ambikanagar locality on Monday (April 7), he said.

Police subsequently ascertained that it was the mother who had thrown the infant into the water tank, Basiya said. She was arrested Monday night, he said.