In Gujarat Meet, Congress Brainstorms Ways To Tame BJP, Regain Lost Ground

The Congress party is brainstorming ways to overcome the electoral challenges posed by the Bharatiya Janata Party which has almost pushed the grand old party on the verge of near extinction in some states. The Congress leaders have put forward different views to counter the BJP and its narratives. The party leaders want to focus on social justice, caste census, quota limit breach and national harmony to return to power. To counter the ‘secularism’ jibe often taken by the BJP, the Congress leaders have now proposed to use the word ‘national harmony’.