In Gujarat Meet, Congress Brainstorms Ways To Tame BJP, Regain Lost Ground

The Congress party is brainstorming ways to overcome the electoral challenges posed by the Bharatiya Janata Party which has almost pushed the grand old party on the verge of near extinction in some states. The Congress leaders have put forward different views to counter the BJP and its narratives. The party leaders want to focus on social justice, caste census, quota limit breach and national harmony to return to power. To counter the ‘secularism’ jibe often taken by the BJP, the Congress leaders have now proposed to use the word ‘national harmony’.
Within the Congress party, two prominent perspectives exist. The dominant view supports strongly criticizing the government and opposing its actions at every step. In contrast, a smaller faction believes the party should focus on presenting a constructive and alternative vision, while still highlighting the government’s shortcomings. The Congress leaders are of the view that while the party can continue targeting the BJP and its policies, it must present a future plan to take the voters in confidence, especially the youth who are looking for action and not just talks.