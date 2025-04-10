Pakistan deports over 8,000 Afghan refugees

Pakistan has deported over 8,000 Afghan refugees as part of a nationwide drive to expel Afghans from the country after a deadline for their voluntary return expired last week, officials said on Wednesday.

The crackdown was launched after the deadline for Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders ended on March 31, intensifying the ongoing drive to expel illegal aliens, which was launched in September 2023.

Official sources said that since April 1, approximately 8,115 Afghan refugees have been sent back to Afghanistan via the Torkham border crossing.

“They were arrested from different areas, mostly in Punjab, and handed over to Afghan authorities,” they said.

The most active operation is underway in Punjab province, where hundreds of Afghan refugees are arrested daily and brought to various centres, from where, after regular verification, they are sent back via Torkham, they said.