Ajith Kumar reaches Belgium to prepare for next race

On Wednesday, his team, Ajith Kumar Racing, shared a video on its official X handle, capturing the actor trackside, watching high-performance race cars blaze past. The caption read: “Ajith Kumar, trackside today at Circuit de Spa, Belgium. Soaking in the atmosphere, gearing up for the endurance challenge ahead.”

The GT4 Series is a prominent sports car championship featuring GT4-spec cars and is recognized for offering competitive, cost-effective racing across Europe’s most celebrated circuits. The championship includes various classes—Silver, Pro-Am, and Am—catering to a wide range of driver experience levels.

Ajith has a packed racing calendar ahead. His next appearance will be at the Zandvoort circuit from May 16 to 18, followed by another run at Spa from June 26 to 29. He will then head to Misano, Italy, for the race scheduled between July 18 and 20. In August, he’ll compete at the legendary Nürburgring before wrapping up the season in Barcelona from October 10 to 12.

Ajith Kumar Racing has quickly made a name for itself on the international motorsports scene. Earlier this year, the team secured third place in the 991 category at the 24H Dubai 2025, and repeated the feat at the 12H Mugello in Italy—a testament to their consistent performance and commitment.

Ajith, who not only races but also owns the team, races alongside Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. The team has partnered with Bas Koeten Racing for technical and logistical support.

Grateful for the widespread encouragement, the team recently expressed heartfelt thanks to fans, sports enthusiasts, and supporters for their unwavering backing.